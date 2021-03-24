Incheon Airport to host aviation conference in celebration of 20th anniversary

(IIAC)
Incheon International Airport Corp. will host the fifth Annual World Aviation Conference on Monday in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
The event, which will take place at Paradise City in Incheon and will be livestreamed on YouTube for seven hours, will focus on the age of coronavirus and the post-pandemic future of the aviation industry and airports around the world, the corporation said.
Dubbed “Innovation Beyond Boundaries: The New Airport Paradigm,” the event will feature speakers including Salvatore Sciacchitano, council president of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of Airports Council International World, and Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Byeon Chang-heum.
An audience of some 130, including those working in the aviation field, professors and students, are to join the event.
During the first session, a global protocol and technological innovation for safe air travel will be discussed, while a debate about ways to diversify the revenue of airports in the post-pandemic era including cargo business is convened in the second session.
“Through in-depth discussions from the experts in each field, we hope to offer a solution on how to recover and leap forward to those in the aviation and other related sectors suffering from COVID-19,” said IIAC President Kim Kyung-wook.
The conference will be free to watch online on the airport’s official YouTube channel.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
