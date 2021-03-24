BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 34 on Billboard Hot 100

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop superstar BTS posing during the 2021 Grammy Awards. (Big Hit Entertainment)

The megahit BTS single "Dynamite" resurged to the 34th spot on Billboard's main singles chart, following the K-pop act's recent performance of the song at the Grammy Awards.



The disco-pop number, released in August, jumped nine notches in just one week to No. 34 on the Hot 100 chart, refreshed Tuesday (US time).



The ascent comes after the seven-piece act put on a stellar performance of "Dynamite" during the 63rd Grammy Awards, where it was nominated for the best pop duo/group performance but failed to win an award. BTS was the first Korean nominee to perform on the music show, often dubbed "music's biggest night."



Following their performance, the song gained 10,500 digital downloads, up 2,748 percent from the previous day, according to Billboard. It marked the steepest gain in sales among all the songs performed during the ceremony.



Thanks to the sales surge, the summer number also topped the US music publisher's digital song sales chart for the fourth consecutive week this week.



It was also the 16th week the song topped the chart, the second-longest streak after 17 weeks by Luis Fonsi's 2017 smash hit "Despacito."



"Dynamite," meanwhile, came in at the second and sixth spot on the music publisher's Global Excl. US and Global 200 charts, respectively. K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member Rose's solo track "On the Ground" currently sits atop those charts.



BTS' latest album "BE" also rebounded to No. 39 on Billboard 200 this week, while the group's 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7" jumped 35 notches to No. 100.



"Dynamite" is a historic song in the K-pop sensation's discography. Entirely sung in English, it was the first song by a Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart and earned the group's first Grammy nomination. (Yonhap)