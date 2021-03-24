 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

HHIH join forces with KIC to push for global M&A

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 11:51       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 11:51

Officials from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) and Korea Investment Corp. (KIC) holds an business agreement on Wednesday, in this photo provided by HHIH. (Heavy Industries Holdings Co.)
Officials from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) and Korea Investment Corp. (KIC) holds an business agreement on Wednesday, in this photo provided by HHIH. (Heavy Industries Holdings Co.)
Global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) said Wednesday that it has signed an initial deal with Korea Investment Corp. (KIC), South Korea's sovereign wealth fund, toward merger and acquisitions with global companies as part of efforts to expand its presence in new businesses.

Under the deal, HHIH and KIC will jointly invest 1 trillion won ($900 million) to push for the mergers and acquisitions of global companies in the areas of AI, robots, remote autonomous ships and hydrogen fuel cells, the holding company said.

HHIH has been aggressively building up its business portfolio via mergers and business tieups to strengthen its competitiveness.

The company has been pushing ahead with the acquisition of leading shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. and local top construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114