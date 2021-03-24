Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows Wendy of girl group Red Velvet. (SM Entertainment)

Wendy, a member of K-pop girl group Red Velvet, is set to release her first solo material next month, her agency said Wednesday.



The singer's debut solo album, "Like Water," will drop on April 5, with pre-orders set to start Wednesday, according to SM Entertainment.



The upcoming album carries five tracks that capture "a genuine message and warm sentiment," the agency added.



In addition to being the main vocalist of the five-piece act, the singer has taken part in several original soundtrack projects for Korean TV series, like "The Beauty Inside" and "Start-Up."



Since its debut in 2014, Red Velvet has performed chart-topping singles, like "Red Flavor" and "Power Up." (Yonhap)