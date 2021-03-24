 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Preorders for new K8 highest among all Kia sedans

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:51       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:51

Kia Corp.'s new large sedan, the K8, is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Tuesday. (Kia Corp.)
Kia Corp.'s new large sedan, the K8, is seen in this photo provided by the automaker on Tuesday. (Kia Corp.)
Kia Corp.'s new large sedan, the K8, received a strong response from the domestic market, with first-day preorders setting a record high among its sedan models, the nation's No. 2 carmaker said Wednesday.

Kia started receiving orders for the K8, a direct follow-up to the K7, known as the Cadenza in the United States, on Monday ahead of the model's domestic launch slated for early April.

Preorders for the K8 reached 18,015 units on the first day, outpacing the K5's preorders of 7,003 units in November 2019, Kia said.

The first-day preorders accounted for about 44 percent of K7 sales in the domestic market last year, the firm said.

Kia offers the K8 in 2.5-liter and 3.5-liter gasoline engine versions, as well as a 3.5-liter liquefied petroleum injection (LPI) option, with prices starting at 32 million won ($23,370). It plans to add a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine model in the first half of this year.

In January, the automaker changed its corporate name from Kia Motors to Kia, signaling the brand breaking away from its traditional manufacturing-driven business model. K8 is the first model that bears Kia's new brand logo. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114