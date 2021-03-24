 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Low-cost carriers burdened by high debt on pandemic impact

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:47       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:47
Planes from low-cost carriers are on the ground at Gimpo Airport in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Planes from low-cost carriers are on the ground at Gimpo Airport in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean low-cost carriers (LCCs) are struggling with high indebtedness stemming from huge deficits due to the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

The debt-to-equity ratio of three major LCCs -- Jeju Air Co., Jin Air Co. and T'way Air Co. -- ranged from 430 percent to 517 percent as of the end of 2020, according to their business reports.

A key barometer of financial soundness, the ratio is calculated by dividing a company's total liabilities by its stockholders' equity.

Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier by sales, had 218.4 billion won ($193 million) in equity capital versus 938.3 billion won in debt with its debt ratio coming to 430 percent, up from 353 percent a year earlier.

Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of top full-service air carrier Korean Air Lines Co., reported a debt-equity ratio of 467 percent as of end-December, up from 267 percent the previous year.

T'way Air Co.'s debt ratio rose to 517.6 percent last year from 331.2 percent a year earlier, raising concerns over its viability.

Other budget carriers are also burdened with high debt. The debt ratio of Air Busan Co., the LCC unit of No. 2 carrier Asiana Airlines Inc., swelled to 838.2 percent last year from 811.8 percent a year earlier.

Industry sources said those LCCs are ramping up efforts to raise capital in an effort to stem potential liquidity crises due to the prolonged fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

T'way Air plans to carry out a rights issue worth 80 billion won in April, the first such financing among local LCCs and its second capital increase in five months.

Jeju Air and Jin Air are also expected to unveil plans to bolster their capital next month, which may be bond sales or requests for state support.

Industry watchers said local budget carriers are in urgent need of state financial aid as they are unlikely to service their debts with profits this year due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought local airlines' international flights to a near halt since early last year, forcing them incur large losses. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114