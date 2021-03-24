 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on inflation doubts

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:36       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:36

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks fell below the 3,000-point mark Wednesday despite the overnight decline in the US Treasury yields, as doubts about a quick recovery from the pandemic continued to loom heavily on investor sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 30.63 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,974.11 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI got off to a weak start amid foreign and institutional selling, largely affected by the 1.12 percent overnight loss on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.48 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.68 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 2.08 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.43 percent.

Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went down 0.7 percent, but Celltrion climbed 0.85 percent.

Top internet portal operator Naver declined 2.2 percent, with its rival Kakao slumping 1.02 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,134.75 won against the US dollar, down 5.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114