LG Chem launches door-to-door plastic retrieval service

LG Chem Executive Vice President and group leader of global business development Hur Sung-woo (left) and Innerbottle CEO and founder Steve Oh pose for a photo after signing an agreement to launch a door-to-door plastic retrieval service Tuesday. (LG Chem)
LG Chem said Tuesday it is working with a local start-up to launch a door-to-door plastic retrieval service.
South Korea’s leading petrochemical company signed an agreement with zero-waste packaging provider Innerbottle to start a service where residents can simply put plastic waste inside a bag outside their doors and let a worker pick them up.
“For example, if a customer orders a cosmetic product from a brand that uses Innerbottle’s plastic container, an eco-bag will be sent together with the product. After being used, the customer can simply put the empty plastic container inside the eco-bag and hang it on the door knob of their front door. Then, a delivery person will retrieve the plastic container,” an LG Chem official said.
The retrieved plastic waste will go to LG Chem, which will recycle them into raw plastic materials. Innerbottle will use these post-consumer recycled raw materials when making its plastic containers.
What makes Innerbottle’s plastic containers suitable for recycling is that unlike conventional pump bottles, Innerbottle products contain a special silicon balloon-like insert that stores liquids. This ensures that the outer shell is clean and ready for recycling.
LG Chem plans to utilize QR code technology to help delivery workers distinguish the types of plastic waste and sort them into groups.
It also aims to expand the service in the future to cover not just Innerbottle products, but all plastic waste.
“LG Chem will take initiative in opportunities created by the global trend of environmental, social and governance projects and bolster a eco-friendly petrochemical business that can coexist with the environment,” said Hur Sung-woo, group leader of global business development at LG Chem.
