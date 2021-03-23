 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

LG Display seeks to turn to black this year: CEO

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 11:47       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 11:47
This photo provided by LG Display Co. on March 23, 2021, shows the company's annual shareholders meeting in Paju, north of Seoul. (LG Display Co.)
This photo provided by LG Display Co. on March 23, 2021, shows the company's annual shareholders meeting in Paju, north of Seoul. (LG Display Co.)
LG Display Co. is struggling to make profits this year with its focus on expanding its OLED business, its chief said Tuesday.

The panel maker posted an operating loss of 29.1 billion won ($25 million) in 2020, sharply narrowing from a loss of 714.5 billion won a year earlier, while sales increased 3.2 percent on-year to 24.23 trillion won, apparently benefiting from increased demand for displays amid the pandemic-induced trends of remote working and distance learning.

"This year, we will achieve complete normalization of our business and make a great leap forward," Jeong Ho-young said in a shareholders meeting.

To achieve its goal, Jeong said the company will bolster its OLED business. LG Display is the world's largest supplier of large-size OLED panels.

"With expanded OLED product lineup and customer base, we will concentrate to expand our market share and enhance profitability," he said. "In addition to TVs, we will actively explore areas that need our products."

Jeong said LG Display will also seek strategic partnerships with others, adding that the company is looking for a "radical change" for sustainable growth.

"We will reinforce our partnerships with our existing partners and cooperate with those in other industry sectors to better develop our business and system," he said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114