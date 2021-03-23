Daewoo Shipbuilding resumes Okpo shipyard operation after virus-caused closure

This photo shows the shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in Okpo, Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, where work was suspended on Monday. (Yonhap)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has resumed the operation of its shipyard one day after its closure due to new coronavirus infections.



The shipbuilder suspended work at its shipyard in Okpo, Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday to conduct virus tests for its employees.



Two confirmed cases were reported after virus tests for 2,400 employees. (Yonhap)



