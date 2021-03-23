[News Focus] Should ban on short selling be lifted?

Officials celebrate the Kospi index reaching the 3,000-point mark on Jan. 7 in a picture on the Korea Exchange homepage. (A capture of the Korea Exchange’s website)

SEJONG -- Short selling, which is under a provisional ban in South Korea, has been a core issue in the local financial market since the novel coronavirus initially hit the nation 14 months ago.



Short selling is a trading strategy in which investors are entitled to sell “borrowed” stocks at particular prices. They can reap gains by repurchasing the stocks -- which is dubbed “short covering” -- at lower prices later.



Before COVID-19 dealt a blow to the country, local and foreign institutional investors could rake in huge gains via the trading strategy. Individual traders, who are more prone to losing money, had continuously called on financial regulators to halt the sort of trading in the local capital market.



Although individuals were also allowed to engage in short selling, they were subject to stern regulatory rules compared to institutions. Even if the regulations were equal, individuals would not have been able to catch up with institutions in terms of funding power to conduct dumping of massive shares and repay them within a designated period.



But the ban has led to retail investors pondering, “Is maintaining short sales a primary requisite to attract foreign investors to Korea?”



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)