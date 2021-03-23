Seoul stocks open higher as US Treasury yields fall

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street advances amid a fall in US Treasury yields.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,050.2 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 percent, as the yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell, easing investor concerns over earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.



In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.61 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.12 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 0.47 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.22 percent.



Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went up 1.12 percent, with Celltrion jumping 4.33 percent.



Top internet portal operator Naver slid 0.12 percent, while its rival Kakao climbed 1.11 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,126.2 won against the US dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)