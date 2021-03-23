 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Samsung Display expects more low-power OLED panel supply to global smartphone makers

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:22       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:22
In this file photo provided by Samsung Display Co. on Jan. 26, 2021, a Samsung Display researcher checks the company's low-power OLED panel. (Samsung Display Co.)
In this file photo provided by Samsung Display Co. on Jan. 26, 2021, a Samsung Display researcher checks the company's low-power OLED panel. (Samsung Display Co.)
Samsung Display Co., the world's largest smartphone panel supplier, said Tuesday it expects to ship more low-power OLED displays to global smartphone manufacturers amid rising demand from Chinese players.

Samsung Display said Oppo, which has risen to become China's largest smartphone manufacturer, uses its OLED panel with adaptive frequency technology for the company's flagship smartphone lineup, the Find X3.

The use of such a panel cuts the total power consumption of Oppo's premium smartphone as much as 46 percent, according to Samsung Display.

In addition to Oppo, Samsung Display said it has supplied a 6.7-inch panel featuring the technology to China's Oneplus for its new Oneplus 9 Pro flagship phone.

Samsung Display's adaptive frequency low-power OLED technology was first used in Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 20 smartphone last year.

"Our adaptive frequency technology minimizes power consumption by automatically adjusting a display's refresh rate for the application being used at any given moment," the company said. "For instance, the adaptive refresh rate enables the OLED panel to reach 120Hz when playing a fast-moving mobile game, 60Hz while streaming a movie, and 30Hz or less when viewing e-mail or texting."

Samsung Display said it is also in talks with other major global smartphone makers on the use of its low-power OLED panels, which includes developing low-power materials and optimizing more power-efficient technologies. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114