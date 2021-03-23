 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to provide 5G network solutions to Japan's NTT Docomo

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:08       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:08
This file photo taken April 2, 2020, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S20 5G smartphone displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has signed a deal with Japan's largest mobile operator NTT Docomo Inc. to provide 5G network solutions as the South Korean tech giant tries to further expands its presence in the 5G infrastructure market.

Samsung said it will support Docomo with its advanced 5G technology, including open radio access network (O-RAN) compliant solutions, to help the Japanese telecom firm deliver better 5G services to its customers.

Docomo provides wireless network services to nearly 82 million users across Japan. It launched 5G services in March last year.

This is the first time that Samsung is supplying 5G network equipment to Docomo. In Japan, the company previously signed a deal with KDDI Corp.

Samsung, also the world's largest smartphone producer, has been seeking partnerships with mobile carriers pursuing a 5G migration to deliver ultra-fast connectivity and low latency of telecommunications services to consumers.

The company recently landed 5G network equipment deals with Canada's SaskTel and New Zealand's Spark.

Samsung has been providing 5G end-to-end solutions, including fully virtualized RAN and artificial intelligence-powered automation tools. (Yonhap)
