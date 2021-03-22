Oriental Brewery to raise prices of some beers next month

CEO of OB Ben Verhaert poses with 'All New Cass' at the press conference held at Sebitseom on March 12. (OB)





Oriental Brewery, South Korea's largest brewer, plans to raise prices of some beers next month because of a rise in beer tax, a company official said Monday.



The prices of its major beer products, including Cass Fresh and Cass Light, will go up by an average of 1.36 percent from April 1, according to the OB official.



Under the new policy, the factory price of a 330-milliliter bottle of Cass Fresh will rise from 845.97 won ($0.75) to 857.90 won.



OB, which accounts for about 60 percent of the local beer market, is an affiliate of Belgian brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev. (Yonhap)