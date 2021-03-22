Moon tries to ease public concern about AstraZeneca vaccine's safety

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in reassured the people here Monday that the AstraZeneca vaccine in use against COVID-19 is safe, saying he will get a dose of it in person this week.



He stressed that the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine "have been reaffirmed internationally."



Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially recommended that AstraZeneca vaccine shots continue. It is considered "at this time" that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks, the WHO added.



South Korea's health authorities have also decided to expand the use of the vaccine to the elderly.



Moon asked the public "not to be doubtful at all about the safety of the vaccine" and receive the shot in accordance with a related order set by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. He was speaking in front of pool reporters and cameras at the outset of a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.



Such a vaccination campaign is a way to protect the whole society, not just vaccine takers, via herd immunity, he added.



He also called for vigilance against fake news on coronavirus vaccines.



Moon pointed out that the nation's vaccination program, launched in late February, is proceeding "smoothly and relatively fast."



By the end of June, a total of more than 12 million people will be immunized in case of no problems in vaccine supply.



The 68-year-old president is scheduled to get an AstraZeneca vaccine shot himself on Tuesday in preparation for participating in a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to take place in Britain in June. Cheong Wa Dae has yet to announce the venue. (Yonhap)