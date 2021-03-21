 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Naver invested 25% of revenue in R&D projects last year

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 21, 2021 - 17:14       Updated : Mar 21, 2021 - 17:18
Naver`s headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)
Naver`s headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (Korea Herald DB)

Naver spent 1.33 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in research and development last year, nearly a quarter of its total annual sales, the company said Sunday. Its investment-to-sales ratio of 25.11 percent was the highest among all South Korean companies that release annual performance reports.

According to the company’s annual report, its investment in R&D activities was larger than its annual operating profit last year, which was 1.2 trillion won. Compared to a year earlier, the R&D spending in 2020 was an increase of 236.5 billion won.

In terms of investment amount, Naver trailed Kia Motors, which spent 1.6 trillion won in R&D activities last year. However, when it comes to the figure as a percentage against the revenue, Naver far exceeded Kia Motors, whose annual sales was nearly 10 time larger than Naver’s.

Naver’s local rival Kakao spent 535.4 billion won in R&D projects last year, which accounted 12.9 percent of the company’s annual sales for 2020, down from 14.2 percent from a year earlier.

In the local game industry, Netmarble spent 519 billion won in R&D, accounting for 20.9 percent of its combined sales in 2020. NCSoft posted a 16 percent ratio.

In 2020, Naver completed 46 projects to develop technologies in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and online platforms fields, according to the company. Naver is currently running a total of 133 R&D projects, relating to a wide range of technologies such as blockchain, facial recognition and multilingual language processing, the company added.

Naver is expected to further expand its R&D investment in the future, as hinted by Naver CEO Han Seong-sook during an investor relations conference call held to share the company’s performance in the fourth quarter last year.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114