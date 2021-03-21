‘Sing Again’ top 3 to return with ‘Famous Singer’

(From left) Lee Seung-yoon, Jeong Hong-il and Lee Mu-jin (JTBC)
The top three finalists of JTBC’s hit audition program “Sing Again” -- Lee Seung-yoon, Jeong Hong-il and Lee Mu-jin -- will meet renowned artists in the broadcaster’s new entertainment show “Famous Singer” starting April 2.
“Sing Again,” which ended last month, aimed to give a second chance to singers who never gained popularity. The program was a mega success and tickets for its concert featuring the top 10 finalists sold out within minutes, with the top 3 finalists achieving instant stardom.
The trio will get to perform with well-known singers in the new show and sit down for a talk.
The three singers, who performed cover songs during their auditions, are releasing their own songs ahead of the show. On Saturday, Lee Mu-jin released “Assignment Song” through Naver TV. The song tells the story of Lee complaining to a professor about a heavy assignment load.
“The program name is really one of a kind. I competed in the audition program ‘Sing Again - Nameless singer’ and am going to appear in music program ‘Famous Singer.’ I am excited and looking forward to showing my different qualities. Furthermore, I will do my best to create good music,” Lee Mu-jin said.
A behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming program was also released on Saturday through YouTube.
While the three singers expressed wishes to see popular singers like Rain, Kim Ah-joong, Cho Yong-pil, Jeon In-kwon, Seo Tae-ji and IU among others, the guest list has not yet been released.
Meanwhile, the Seoul leg of the nationwide tour featuring the top 10 contestants of “Sing Again” set to kick off March 19 to 21 has been postponed to April 16 to 18 due to the government’s social distancing measures.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)