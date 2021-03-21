[Top Bankers] What South Korea’s longest-serving bank chief faces in 2021

Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai (Hana Financial Group)



This is a part of series of interviews and analysis of South Korea’s top bankers, policymakers and investors leading the financial industry here. This is the second installment. -- Ed.



Despite COVID-19 woes that swept across South Korea’s financial sector, 2020 seemed like a milestone year for Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai.



The 69-year-old was named as one of the highest earning banking group leaders here -- earning an annual salary of 2.6 billion won ($2.2 million) last year alone -- and was handpicked by the company’s board to lead Hana, the third-largest financial group here, for another year. Not only that, under Kim’s wings, Hana’s annual net profit gained 10 percent on-year to 2.6 trillion won last year, despite being under pressure from the pandemic.



While Kim himself was more than ready to step down after the end of his third term this year, insiders say his fourth-term nomination was largely expected. Kim’s board nomination to enter his fourth term would be finalized in the upcoming shareholders meeting scheduled later this month. He is slated to step down in March 2022 -- as company bylaw demands its chairman to step down at the age of 70 -- after marking a decade of leadership at Hana.



“With the current situation surrounding Hana’s initial succession plans, Kim was expected to lead another year,” a Hana official told The Korea Herald.



Prospective candidates who were handpicked by Kim have been dealing with either legal issues or accusations by watchdog Financial Supervisory Service.



The FSS last month requested that the prosecution investigate Lee Jin-guk, the head of Hana Financial Investment and the vice chairman of Hana Financial Group, for violating the Capital Market Act, after accusations of prior trading were raised against him.



Another prospective candidate, Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Ham Young-joo, is meanwhile accused of hiring irregularities and improper selling of derivatives-linked products.



“But we have faith in Kim to resolve the complications surrounding the succession issue, since he is famous for making good and subjective judgements about people due to his ‘people-centered management’,” the official added, pointing to the chairman’s penchant for remembering names and active interactions with employees.



Besides succession issues, digitalization, expansion of the firm’s ASEAN businesses and adoption of ESG values are apparently the key tasks on the agenda before his final term ends in March 2022.



The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the financial sector’s digitalization as fintech firms such as Naver and Kakao have been aggressively claiming their territories in it. The launch of the nation’s third internet-only bank slated for this year is likely to heat up the competition in the market, in addition to the two thriving online-only lenders Kakao Bank and K Bank.



Hana, alongside other major banking groups, must find a way to survive amid the fast-paced digitalization process. To navigate their way through, Kim in the beginning of the year, vowed to build a comprehensive digital finance platform.



“Such platform is like a marketplace where suppliers and consumers meet and we must build a daily platform by partnering with various lifestyle platforms,” Kim said in his New Year’s speech.



As its first step towards building the platform, Hana began to integrate digital values in its hiring criteria and leadership performance evaluations.



Hana recently hired a digital finance expert as its new outside director. It appointed Kwon Sook-kyo, managing director of Woori FIS, Woori Financial Group’s financial information technology solutions unit, to the position.



Kim also recently added environmental, social and governance and digital platform factors to the company’s key performance indicators, which is used as a yardstick to measure its units’ CEO performances.



Alongside digitalization, further expansion of its business in the ASEAN and other Asian markets is likely to be a top agenda, with vaccine hopes slowly clearing the travel hurdles set up by the pandemic.



Hana has long been pursuing a goal of becoming one of the 40 top global finance groups.



