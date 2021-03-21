 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

S. Korea to participate in W600b Indonesian airport project

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 21, 2021 - 13:22       Updated : Mar 21, 2021 - 13:22
Passengers walk past duty free stores in Terminal 1 at Incheon Airport. (Yonhap)
Passengers walk past duty free stores in Terminal 1 at Incheon Airport. (Yonhap)
South Korea's main airport operator said Sunday it will participate in a 600 billion-won ($530 million) airport development project in Indonesia.

The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) has formed a consortium with Indonesia's state-run airport operator PT Angkasa Pura 1 (AP1) and local construction firm PT Wijaya Karya Tbk (WIKA) to expand the Hang Nadim Batam airport by 2024, the IIAC said in a statement.

"(Incheon airport) will invest in a 30 percent stake in the 600 billion-won airport project and operate the airport for 25 years under the deal with the Indonesian government," an IIAC spokesman said over the phone.

The deal is South Korea's first overseas airport development and operation deal, he said.

The Batam airport handled 4.5 million passengers in 2019, and eight airlines such as Garuda Indonesia and Ryanair currently offer 23 routes through the airport, the statement said.

The IIAC has received $227 million worth of deals to operate overseas airports and offer consulting services in 15 countries, it said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114