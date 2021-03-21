 Back To Top
National

Govt. expresses condolences over deaths of 4 ethnic Koreans in Atlanta shootings

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 21, 2021 - 09:59       Updated : Mar 21, 2021 - 10:00
Flowers are laid outside a spa in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, to mourn the deaths of eight people in a spate of shootings that happened the previous day at the spa and two other locations. (Yonhap)
The government expressed its condolences Saturday over the deaths of four women of Korean descent, including one South Korean national, in this week's shootings in Atlanta.

In a statement issued by the foreign ministry's spokesman, the government said it expresses "deep condolences and profound consolation to the families" of the four who were shot dead by a gunman in the US city on Tuesday (local time).

"Our government, in line with our firm and consistent position that such a crime is unacceptable under any circumstances, actively supports the US government's efforts to stand up against hate and violence," the statement read.

The government also extended its "heartfelt comfort" to all ethnic Koreans and the entire Asian community in the United States, saying Washington agreed to take active steps to ensure the safe and stable lives of Koreans in the US during Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Seoul this week.

"Our government plans to continue our best efforts in close cooperation with the US government and Congress, relevant private organizations and the Korean community, to respond to similar events in the future," the statement said.

Tuesday's shootings left a total of eight people dead, six of whom were women of Asian descent. The incident has heightened concerns within the Asian American community amid a reported increase in anti-Asian hate crimes related to the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)
