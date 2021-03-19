[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids unveils first international collab





(Credit: Sony Music)



Stray Kids joined forces with international musicians for a mobile game song.



The band teamed up with Swedish producer Alesso and DJ Corsark who hails from China, and will release Korean version of “Going Dumb,” part of the soundtrack for Battle Ground, that will come out Friday midnight.



Alesso is a hit EDM artist with a multi-platinum record and he collaborated with Corsak who is reaching out to a wider audience and created the original version. It was rearranged to add Korean lyrics sung by Stray Kids and both will be unveiled together.



The band recently was named one of the three best new artists by Japan’s Gold Disc Awards and will appear in “Kingdom: Legendary War” and compete against other boy bands including iKON, The Boyz and Ateez.

Hyunjin participated in recording the first episode of the show but has dropped out from the second after claims that he had bullied when in school were made. He will suspend all activities for the time being.



BTS’ V draws 150 million streams on Spotify





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)



A solo song from V of BTS recorded more than 150 million streams on the world’s largest streaming platform.



His “Singularity” was the intro from BTS’ third studio album “Love Yourself 轉 Tear.” The R&B tune based on neo soul genre was included in Guardian’s Top 100 songs of 2018 as well as the year’s best songs listed by New York Times and LA Times. It topped iTunes songs chart in 26 regions and the music video attracted over 158 million views as of Friday.



He has close to 2.7 million followers on the platform as of March 18, according to the media. The number was at 1 million in July last year.



His other solo number “Sweet Night,” from the original soundtrack of hit drama “Itaewon Class,” was the most streamed drama OST section on Spotify last year logging over 113 million listens.



“Blue & Grey” went past 80 million last week ranking the highest among the B-side tracks from the band’s “BE” album.



ITZY to host party for fans





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



ITZY will hold its first fan meet event online Saturday and will release a song dedicated to its fans later on the same day.



The quartet celebrated its second debut anniversary last month and will invite its fans over to a party-themed digital event that will be broadcast live for members of its official fan club.



The song named after that of its official fandom, Midzy, conveys how they want to console and embrace many who are going through a difficult time and also shows how the sincere belief of its fans in the band is the very reason it exists. The song is available in English as well.



The girl group blasted onto the K-pop scene with “Dalla Dalla” that topped a television music chart show in the shortest time ever and raked in nine trophies. All the music videos of its title tracks so far –- “Dalla Dalla,” “ICY,” “Wannabe,” and “Not Shy” -- drew over 100 million views.



Jessi’s new single trends worldwide





(Credit: P Nation)