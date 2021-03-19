S. Korea, US launch working-level policy dialogue

Koh Yun-ju (L), the foreign ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy US assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, pose for a photo before their talks at the ministry in Seoul on Friday, in this photo released by the ministry. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korea and the United States launched a new regular working-level dialogue Friday, aiming to deal with bilateral diplomatic and security issues in a "systematic and speedy" manner, the foreign ministry said.



Koh Yun-ju, the ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy US assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, held the inaugural session of the Bilateral Policy Dialogue in Seoul.



The launch came just a day after the allies held their first two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Seoul since 2016 to discuss a coordinated strategy on North Korea and other alliance-related issues.



"The dialogue is expected to contribute to the efforts by the two countries to manage various diplomatic and security pending issues in a systematic and speedy manner," the ministry said in a press release.



Koh and Knapper agreed to hold another session in the first half of this year. (Yonhap)