Big Hit Entertainment to change name to Hybe

(Big Hit Entertainmnet)



South Korea’s entertainment powerhouse Big Hit Entertainment, home to global K-pop sensation BTS, is set to start on a new journey under the name, Hybe.



The company on Friday released the “New Brand Presentation” video on their YouTube channel, introducing changes to its name and organization, as well as the revelation of its new office building to mark its rebranding into an entertainment lifestyle platform company.



According to chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the new brand name Hybe symbolizes connection, expansion and relationships.



“What we think of as variation of music is that of the infinite realm, and I think the name Big Hit Entertainment cannot fully capture this concept,” Bang said, adding, “I felt the need of a new company name that could encompass all the business realms that we carry out and be a symbol for our connecting and expanding structure.”



Bang assured worried fans that the rebranding does not imply the end of Big Hit Entertainment, but a formation of bigger vessel for Big Hit to nestle in.



“The identity of Big Hit Entertainment will live on as ‘Big Hit Music’ as a label that makes up Hybe. I believe that will strengthen the fundamental capabilities as a label.”







Labels, Solutions and Platforms



In terms of organizational structure, Hybe will operate on three pillars they named as Labels, Solutions and Platforms. The company plans to expand its business by providing a stable environment for the artists and labels to focus on creative activities, look for innovative challenges, and seamlessly connect their work and communicate them to fans through their platform.



Hybe Labels includes Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Koz Entertainment and Hybe Labels Japan. Each label will maintain their independence and originality, while creative activities will receive support from Hybe’s management.







(Big Hit Entertainmnet)



Hybe Solutions comprises of expert business units that are specialized in video content, intellectual properties, education, games and more. These units are tasked with creating secondary and tertiary business based on each label’s creative output.



Weverse Company takes up Hybe’s platform realm. It is the core unit that connects and expands the firm’s content and services.



“It is our ultimate mission and goal to complete a system that allow the Labels, Solutions, and Platforms to continuously innovate their business models and grow under this framework,” Hybe’s headquarters CEO Park Ji-won explained.



Big Hit also redefined its mission as “We believe in music,” stating the company’s fundamental value lies in healing and consoling people through music, and its vision in becoming the world’s top music-based entertainment lifestyle platform company.



“Music has the great power to move people and change the world. Hybe is a company that creates this sort of music and shares consolation and empathy through music. And to take it one step further to prove how far entertainment based on music can touch the everyday life of an individual,” Bang said.



On the term “entertainment lifestyle,” Bang defined it as, “all experiences that are filled with infinite imagination and joy that stem from music, that increases happiness and convenience in life. Such experiences leading to personal growth -- which in turn leads to connections among individuals and with the world -- exchanging positive influence and forming healthy relationships, are our ultimate goal.”







New identity and headquarters



The company’s chief brand officer Min Hee-jin explained how Hybe’s new corporate identity and building -- both of which she was in charge of -- resonated with the company’s philosophy by drawing a comparison to musical notation.



“The new CI starts with music, variates and expands. That blank staff drawn in a space filled with silence becomes the sheet music for Hybe, and upon this staff begins Hybe’s sound,” Min said.



She explained the design of the new corporate logo and how it embodies Hybe’s symbolization of connection, expansion and relationships, saying, “The staff that is compacted to form the horizontal line connects two bars that are the two vertical lines. It is not a typical stationary symbol, but has a role of flexibly changing and expanding, while at the same time, connects all things.”







(Big Hit Entertainmnet)