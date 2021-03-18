Korean health officials slammed over vaccine communication failure

Korean health authorities are being criticized for failing to promptly relay a case of blood clots in a woman who had received AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, as a second report of blood clots in a vaccine recipient emerged on Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency waited five days before making the disclosure on Wednesday.
The agency’s commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong told lawmakers Wednesday morning medical examiners found clots in the organs of a deceased vaccine recipient in her early 60s on Friday.
On Tuesday, the agency had insisted there was no such cases in Korea in daily press briefings when asked by reporters, after dozens of reports of blood clots among AstraZeneca vaccine recipients surfaced in Europe.
Health authorities on Thursday afternoon confirmed there was a second case after an earlier press report. A man in his 20s, who works as a first responder, had developed blood clots after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 10, authorities said.
Dr. Kim Woo-joo, infectious disease professor at Korea University, said the health authorities were repeating the same mistakes with the flu vaccines last fall by failing to communicate with the public promptly and clearly.
In October last year, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety was criticized for not coming clean with a contamination in the flu vaccines immediately.
The parliamentary committee for health and welfare said during an Oct. 13 audit that although the drug safety ministry was aware of the issues with the vaccines as early as Oct. 6, it waited four days before taking action. As a result, the potentially problematic vaccines were given to more than 60,000 people.
“Withholding such information from public knowledge is going to send the wrong signals,” Kim said. “It tells the public the authorities are trying to cover something up.”
As of Wednesday midnight, 641,331 people in Korea have received the first of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines -- 598,353 of them with AstraZeneca’s and the rest with Pfizer’s.
Although health officials said Tuesday the AstraZeneca rollout may be stopped depending on the results of the European Medicines Agency probe to be announced sometime Thursday, it’s highly unlikely its recommendation would change, according to Dr. Paik Soon-young.
Paik, a virology professor at the Catholic University of Korea, said the likelihood of the European Union regulator finding anything to warrant suspensions of the AstraZeneca vaccine was “almost certainly zero.”
“There is no indication that the vaccine increases the risk of blood clots,” he said.
Nowon Eulji University Hospital’s Dr. Eun Byeong-wook, who had gotten his first AstraZeneca shot last week, agreed that the benefits of vaccinations “far outweighed the unconfirmed risks.”
“The countries that have temporarily stalled the vaccine’s use are ones that have stocks of vaccines from other brands. For them, pausing the jab is not going to affect its immunization efforts significantly,” he said. “But most of our current supplies are from AstraZeneca so any suspension is going to be damaging for us.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)