KCGI in predicament as hostile takeover bid for KAL fizzles out

In this undated photo, aircrafts of Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines line up at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)

South Korean private equity house Korea Corporate Governance Improvement appears to be in a predicament as its hostile takeover bid for Hanjin KAL is being overshadowed by the Korea Development Bank’s tighter control over the parent company of flag carrier Korean Air Lines.



This comes as a KCGI-led consortium, which took issue with the “poor governance” displayed by the transportation group’s owner family and sought to bring in professional managers to replace incumbent Hanjin KAL Chairman Cho Won-tae, is seeing the KDB tackle the group’s governance instead by creating an independent committee and bringing in unnamed outside professionals.



The KDB’s announcement Wednesday, in accordance with a 2020 pledge and proposal to acquire 10.66 percent voting rights in Hanjin KAL, is in line with Korean Air’s post-merger integration plan as Korea’s No. 1 aviation firm looks to take over debt-saddled rival Asiana Airlines by the first half with a KDB-led financing scheme. Korean Air announced last week that it has completed raising 3.3 trillion won ($2.9 billion) from shareholders, and half of the proceeds will be used to acquire Asiana.



In the meantime, the consortium -- which holds approximately 40 percent voting rights in Hanjin KAL -- is wrestling to ramp up its control over the company, as it failed to keep at bay the KDB’s 800 billion won funding plan in exchange for 10.66 percent voting rights in Hanjin KAL and exchangeable bonds. The KCGI-led group’s court injunction against the KDB-backed plan was dismissed in December, which paved the way for the KDB’s capital injection.



Following the defeat, the investor group in February stopped short of submitting the shareholder proposal by the deadline for its shareholder meeting scheduled March 26.





Korea Corporate Governance Improvement Chief Executive Officer Kang Sung-boo speaks at a press conference held in Seoul in February 2020. (Yonhap)