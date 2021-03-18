Korea, US set NK nuclear, missile issue as priority for alliance

South Korea and the US on Thursday stressed that North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a “priority” for the alliance, and reaffirmed their commitment to resolve the matter through a coordinated response.
The two sides issued a joint statement detailing the pledge, after the so-called two-plus-two talks at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul earlier in the day, which involved South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
“The Ministers and Secretaries emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the Alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues,” the statement read. “They affirmed the importance of full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions by the international community, including North Korea.”
The officials also pledged to coordinate closely on all issues related to the Korean Peninsula, and to maintain high-level consultations on the US’ ongoing North Korea policy review, which Blinken said would be completed in the weeks ahead. They also agreed to maintain “close coordination and consultation” with Seoul and Tokyo, among others.
Blinken said both pressure and diplomatic options were being considered in the ongoing policy review, but he declined to give details.
The two sides also stressed the importance of three-way cooperation with Japan, and vowed to “continue promoting mutually-beneficial, forward-looking cooperation to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region,” according to the statement.
During the press conference, Blinken pressed China, given its “unique relationship” and “tremendous influence” on Pyongyang, to persuade the reclusive regime to give up nuclear weapons.
“Beijing has an interest, a clear self-interest in helping to pursue the denuclearization of the DPRK, because it is a source of instability. It’s a source of danger and obviously a threat to us and our partners,” said Blinken, stressing that China has an obligation under the UN Security Council resolutions to implement sanctions against the regime.
“China has unique relationship with North Korea,” he said, indicating that virtually all of the North’s trade goes through China. “So I would hope that whatever happens going forward, China will use that influence effectively to work on moving North Korea to denuclearization.”
The top US diplomat doubled down in condemning China’s “aggressive and authoritarian” behavior in the region.
“We are clear-eyed about Beijing’s consistent failure to uphold its commitments,” he said. “And we spoke about how Beijing’s aggressive and authoritarian behavior are challenging the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.
“At a time when we’re seeing a rollback of democracy and human rights around the world, including in Burma, where the military is attempting to overturn the results of the democratic election by brutally repressing peaceful protesters, it is more important than ever that we stand together for the values and for the interests that unite us,” he said.
In the afternoon, the two secretaries were to pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae. They will also hold separate meetings with the president’s top security adviser, Suh Hoon.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)