More cosmetics firms adopt eco-friendly packaging

A sample of Amorepacific‘s paper tube packaging made with its patented technology.(Amorepacific)

More cosmetics companies in South Korea are adopting eco-friendly packaging amid growing concerns and calls to reduce single-use plastic.



Earlier this month, cosmetics conglomerate Amorepacific unveiled eco-friendly paper packaging which it said reduces the use of plastic by some 70 percent and can last up to 36 months.



The paper tube container, which uses “nano thin film blocking” technology and will be adopted for its clean beauty brand Primera sometime in the first half of this year, comes as part of the company’s sustainability efforts.



“We are currently developing a paper container that can ensure its shelf life and can be composted 100 percent, with plans to continue to roll out eco-friendly packaging materials,” said Park Young-ho, Head of Amorepacific R&D Center.



The move comes after the Korea Cosmetic Association launched the 2030 Cosmetics Plastic Initiative in January. The effort to do away with materials that are not recyclable by 2030 was joined by the likes of L`Oreal, LG Household & Health Care and Aekyung.



Recent data from Statistics Korea also noted that recyclable plastic waste during the first three months of last year rose by 9.7 percent on average compared to the same time in 2019 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and called for efforts to establish sustainable packaging policy.



Against this backdrop, health and beauty store Olive Young announced on Thursday it plans to raise sales of clean beauty products to 100 billion won ($88.9 million) this year by adding more brands and launching promotions.





A customer checks out a ‘clean beauty’ product at an Olive Young store. (Olive Young)