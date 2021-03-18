Hyundai Motor, Shell extend biz partnership for future mobility

Hyundai Motor Group (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it has extended its business partnership with Royal Dutch Shell Group through 2026 for cooperation in future mobility solutions.



Hyundai Motor has provided Shell's engine oil products to its global customers since 2005 through joint marketing activities, the company said in a statement.



The South Korean carmaker has financed the global energy firm's research and development projects to improve the quality of its engine oil product, it said.



On top of the existing business ties, Hyundai and Shell will jointly explore business opportunities in future mobility projects under the extended partnership, the company said.



For instance, the two companies aim to develop customized service centers for future vehicles in global markets and jointly provide energy sources for environment-friendly vehicles, it said. (Yonhap)