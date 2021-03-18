 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea to closely monitor market volatility after FOMC meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 11:35       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 11:35

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's finance ministry on Thursday said it will closely monitor market volatility, although the US Federal Reserve has hinted at no rate rise in 2023.

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said market volatility may rise due to rising U.S. bond yields, in spite of the US Fed's dovish stance.

The remarks by Kim were made at a meeting with senior officials at the Bank of Korea (BOK).

This week, the BOK cut the size of monetary stabilization bond (MSB) issuance in a move to help stabilize the local financial markets.

The BOK had planned to sell 2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) worth of MSBs with a two-year maturity this week, but it reduced the size to 1.1 trillion won.

The BOK had planned to sell 600 billion won worth of MSBs with a one-year maturity next week, but it will also cut the size to 300 billion won. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114