Coal plants' fine dust emissions down 22% during winter on operation curb

This file photo, taken Feb. 21, 2021, shows citizens riding bikes at a riverside park in southern Seoul, with the capital gripped by fine dust and fog. (Yonhap)

South Korea's emissions of fine dust from coal power plants moved down 22 percent on-year during the winter season, data showed Thursday, as the country reduced their operations in sync with its efforts to ease dependence on fossil fuel.



The combined amount of fine dust generated by local coal plants reached 2.505 tons from December last year to February, compared with 3,225 tons from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



The volume halved from the same three-month period from two years earlier.



South Korea said it was still able to maintain a stable supply of power during the winter despite a cold wave combined with heavy snow. During the winter, the country limited the operation of up to 17 plants at times.



This month, the country has been regulating the operation of up to 28 coal plants depending on the power demand.



The Moon Jae-in administration has been making efforts to break away from traditional power sources, such as coal and nuclear, and instead opt for clean energy in sync with its green drive.



South Korea plans to have only 30 coal plants in operation by 2034 by gradually retiring them while refraining from building new ones. The country currently has 58 coal plants nationwide.



Currently, coal accounts for roughly 40 percent of the country's power portfolio. (Yonhap)