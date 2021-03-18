[News Focus] 1 in 3 N. Korean refugees wants to be self-employed

North Korean defectors stand in a row beside golf carts during a vocational training class for future caddies at a golf course in Gyeonggi Province. (Golfzon County)



SEJONG -- Unlike most people born in South Korea, defectors from North Korea expressed a strong preference for self-employment in a 2019 survey.



According to Statistics Korea and the Korea Hana Foundation, 33.6 percent of the North Korean defectors said they would like to run their own businesses in the South. The annual poll was conducted by the foundation, and the results are the most recent available.



Those who expressed hope of becoming self-employed made up the largest portion of respondents, both for men (33.3 percent) and women (33.7 percent). The same preference was apparent across generations, from those in their 20s to those in their 60s.



It was particularly strong among defectors in their 40s (37.4 percent) and among those residing in Seoul (39.8 percent).



Employment at small and midsized enterprises was the second-most-popular choice, with 21.3 percent of the defectors expressing a preference for it.



(Graphic by Han Chang-duck/The Korea Herald)