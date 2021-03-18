 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS earns double platinum in US with megahit 'Dynamite'

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2021 - 09:55       Updated : Mar 18, 2021 - 09:55
This image, provided by the Recording Industry Association of America, shows that the BTS digital single
This image, provided by the Recording Industry Association of America, shows that the BTS digital single "Dynamite" has been certified double platinum. (Recording Industry Association of America)
The BTS megahit "Dynamite" has become a double platinum certified single in the United States in the latest record-breaking streak for the K-pop juggernauts.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Wednesday (US time) that the septet's digital single "Dynamite" released in August has earned double platinum.

A song gets platinum certification with at least 1 million equivalent units, including sales, downloads and streams. A double platinum certification means the song has earned at least 2 million units, according to the US industry organization.

In addition to the double platinum, BTS has five platinum certifications from the RIAA, the most for a Korean pop act. They include platinum certified albums "Love Yourself: Answer" and "Map of the Soul: 7," as well as singles "MIC Drop," "Idol" and "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey.

The upbeat summer number "Dynamite" is a historic song in the seven-piece act's discography. It was the first song by a Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart and earned the group's first Grammy nomination in the best pop duo/group category.

BTS has also earned numerous international accolades thanks to the song's stellar success, emerging as Global Recording Artist of 2020 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, Entertainer of the Year by US magazine Time and 2020 Music Innovator by the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, BTS performed "Dynamite" during the 63rd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, becoming the first Korean act to perform at the coveted music awards as a nominee. (Yonhap)
