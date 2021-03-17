US reels in S. Korea to push back against China, N. Korea

The alliance between the US and South Korea is key to addressing a rising China and North Korea, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday at his first in-person talks with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook in Seoul.
“Given the unprecedented challenges posed by both the Democratic People‘s Republic of Korea and China, the US-ROK alliance has never been more important,” Austin said, referring to Seoul’s official name, Republic of Korea. DPRK is Pyongyang’s official name.
Austin, who is visiting Seoul with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a two-day trip, is seen as trying to reinforce alliances in the region to balance an increasingly assertive China. A day ago, the two secretaries flew from Japan, America’s another key ally, in their first overseas travel.
Defense Minister Suh highlighted bolstering deterrence against the North and maintaining combat readiness of the joints forces between Seoul and Washington. The South hosts 28,500 US troops here and hold joint drills with the US regularly.
The two defense chiefs also discussed the international order which they agreed should be anchored by the rule of law. Austin called Seoul a critical partner in upholding the order, and providing security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, where Washington is keen on building a democratic coalition.
Suh related to the rules-based international order, saying Seoul has been pursuing its own initiative to realize it, a senior Defense Ministry official said, adding the initiative Suh referred to was the Moon government’s New Southern Policy, which aims to expand Korea’s presence in Southeast Asia.
Suh and Austin addressed the annual joint drills taking place here this week as well.
The two allies have yet to reconcile differences over when Seoul should wrap up its takeover of the wartime operational command from Washington. The South seeks to reclaim it much earlier than what the US deems is best.
A senior Defense Ministry official said Austin thanked Suh’s leadership for this year’s joint drills, which the US defense chief described as successful.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
