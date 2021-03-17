Daewoo Shipbuilding delivers submarine to Indonesia

This file photo provided by the Navy on June 1, 2020, shows South Korea's first submarine, the Jangbogo, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (Navy)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has successfully delivered a submarine to Indonesia.



The 1,400-ton submarine was the third of three submarines that Daewoo Shipbuilding won in a deal worth $1.1 billion in 2011, the shipbuilder said.



The 61-meter-long submarine, named ALUGORO, was based on Daewoo Shipbuilding's first-built submarine, the Jangbogo, the company said.



The submarine was built in pieces at Okpo shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding in Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, and assembled at PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya, Indonesia, according to the Korean shipbuilder. (Yonhap)