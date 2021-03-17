FM Chung voices hope for expanded cooperation with Latin America on digital technologies

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks during the Korea-LAC Digital Cooperation Forum in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed hope Wednesday for expanded cooperation with Latin American countries on digital technologies and in other areas, calling the region a key partner for co-prosperity.



Chung made the remarks at the Korea-LAC Digital Cooperation Forum, which took place as part of an annual gathering that Seoul hosts to promote collaboration with Latin American and Caribbean countries on economic and other issues.



"Central and South America -- a companion for South Korea in terms of co-prosperity and cooperation -- is a crucial partner for our diplomacy," Chung said in his opening remarks.



"Korea hopes to expand cooperation in digital and information and communication technologies for the establishment of digital economy," he added.



Chung also used the session to call for Latin America's support for South Korea's efforts to promote lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.



"The peace process on the Korean Peninsula is not a matter of choice, but a must-go path," he said. "I ask for Central and South American countries to become partners on our journey toward peace on the peninsula."



The two-day gathering proceeded both online and offline to discuss cooperation on 5G networks, digital governance, cybersecurity and other issues.



It is part of the Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum, which is the largest Latin America-related event in Korea. (Yonhap)



