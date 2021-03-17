Volkswagen Passat GT at forefront for ‘democratization’ of imported car market

Volkswagen Passat GT (Volkswagen Korea)



With advanced driver assistance systems and a great price, Volkswagen’s Passat GT stands as the flagship model leading the “democratization” of the imported car market, Volkswagen Korea said Wednesday.



The German automaker said the newest model of the eighth-generation Passat GT is a reasonable choice for those looking for a sedan with good value, available at lower prices than its rivals, but not missing out on the latest technologies.



In 2018, Volkswagen Korea set a goal to “democratize” Korea’s imported car market, which it explains as making imported cars more readily available to a wider group of consumers by lowering prices, yet sticking to their superb value, and by doing so, strengthening their position to compete with local brands.





Inside the Volkswagen Passat GT (Volkswagen Korea)