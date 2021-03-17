Samsung SDI ‘working hard developing 4680 cells,’ says CEO

Samsung SDI President and CEO Jun Young-hyun on Wednesday officially confirmed that the company is developing “4680” cylindrical battery cells.
After the Korean battery giant’s 51st shareholders meeting held in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Jun told The Korea Herald that the company is in full throttle developing the larger format cells.
“We are working hard,” he said.
The key potential client of 4680 cells is Tesla, which in September first unveiled its design as the next batteries to power its electric vehicles. The US firm is currently co-developing the larger-format batteries with Panasonic. LG Energy Solution is also in the development stage of 4680 cells.
Measuring 46 millimeters by 80 millimeters, the new batteries are bigger than the existing 2170 cells that measure 21 millimeters by 70 millimeters, and can increase the driving range of electric vehicles by 16 percent.
At the event, Jun emphasized that battery safety and timely expansion are the keys to consolidate its standing in the global electric vehicle battery market.
Asked about the possibility of defects in its prismatic battery cells, potentially caused by impurities during the welding process, in the cases of recent vehicle fires, Jun stated, “I don’t know about the details but we are doing our best.”
Last year, Ford recalled 20,500 Kuga plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in Europe after seven caught fire while charging. In the same year, BMW decided to recall 26,900 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, encompassing almost all of its applicable models, after a number of vehicles caught fire. Both makers’ vehicles were mounted with Samsung SDI’s prismatic battery cells.
Prismatic batteries are designed like rectangular aluminum cans. Inside these metal cans, a thin film of three layers -- in the sequence of cathode, separator and anode -- is rolled up like toilet paper. The cells also require welding to encapsulate the components inside.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)