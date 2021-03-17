K-pop soloist Chungha to release Spanish version of 'Demente'

This composite image, provided by MNH Entertainment, shows scenes from the music video of "Demente," K-pop soloist Chungha's Spanish language single to be released on Wednesday. (MNH Entertainment)

K-pop female soloist Chungha will release a full Spanish language version of the song "Demente" on Wednesday, the singer's management agency said.



The new version of "Demente," a track from the singer's latest album, is set to drop at 1 p.m. on major global music streaming platforms, according to MNH Entertainment.



The Latin-pop number, featuring popular Reggaeton rapper Guaynaa, was included in "Querencia," the singer's first studio album released last month.



The original version was partly sung in Korean, but the upcoming single will entirely be in Spanish.



Chungha diversified her musical genre in the latest album, and the new version of "Demente" will once again prove that she is a talented diva, the agency said.



The singer debuted in 2016 as a member of a one-year project girl group I.O.I and expanded her career as a solo artist the following year. Since then, she has emerged as one of the most promising solo artists in the K-pop scene with a string of hits, including "Why Don't You Know," Roller Coaster" and "Snapping." (Yonhap)