Seoul stocks open lower ahead of FOMC results

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday amid rising uncertainties ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 10.09 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,057.08 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Stocks fell as investors continued to wonder if the Federal Reserve would step up to sooth market concerns of the earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.



Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.



Giant internet portal operator Naver gained 1.04 percent, and its rival Kakao advanced 1.88 percent.



Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 0.68 percent, with Celltrion moving down 1.52 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 1.68 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.07 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,132.55 won against the US dollar, down 2.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)