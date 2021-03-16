[Today’s K-pop] Super Junior goes back to beginning

(Credit: Label SJ)



Super Junior hosted an online media conference and discussed its tenth studio album “The Renaissance” on Tuesday.



“We were supposed to release it in December last year but wanted it push it to better quality,” said Leeteuk. With the LP that came out on the day, fans will understand why the timeline was moved, he said confidently.



“EPs and singles are quite common these days but we’re coming out with an album filled with 10 tracks,” Eunhyuk went on, “We’ve put a lot of effort in [to the album] and the title track in particular, so hopefully you’ll love it.”

Lead track “House Party” is a catchy disco pop number that mixes uplifting guitar sounds with trendy melody and trap.



The number ten signifies perfection, said Ryeowook while Shindong admitted that having a tenth album also was a pressure to show maturity. Hopefully it will be a link between our previous and upcoming albums, Kyuhyun added.



The album goes on sale Tuesday and the band will perform the title track for the first time at an online concert that will be broadcast live later.



Enhyphen becomes DJ for Japanese radio show





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)



Enhyphen has been chosen as a disc jockey for a Japanese radio program.



It participated in a media event held Monday night via a pre-recorded video clip and said: “It is an honor to become a regular especially since we only debuted in November last year … Through the show, we’ll strive to make listeners feel that we’re connected.”



The band will carry “All Night Nippon X(Cross),” an established late-night program, for an hour every Monday. This is the first time the show, now in 55th year, had a non-Japanese artist as a regular presence. The band’s first appearance will be March 29.



Enhyphen’s debut EP “Border: Day One” entered multiple charts of Billboard and landed at the top of Oricon daily album chart and iTunes top albums chart in Japan. Title track “Given-Taken” ranked No. 1 on Japan’s LINE Music chart.



Blackpink’s Rose logs record viewing with solo music video





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink set a record with her solo debut music video, according to the data released by YouTube on Tuesday.



Her “On The Ground” music video blasted through 41.6 million views in on the platform in 24 hours, breaking the record for a solo K-pop artist set by PSY eight years ago, at 36 million. It also drew over 1.2 million viewers at the time the visuals were unveiled, becoming the most-viewed YouTube Premiere music video by a solo musician.



It has amassed close to 80 million views so far, barely four days since it came out and pushed the subscribers of Blackpink as well to 58.8 million.

Meanwhile, the band also became the first female group ever to amass 20 million followers on Spotify, said the label YG Entertainment Tuesday.



Pentagon tops music chart for 1st time





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)