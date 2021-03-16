 Back To Top
Business

Hyosung Advanced Materials to supply airbag for Amazon’s self-driving car

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 16, 2021 - 17:29       Updated : Mar 16, 2021 - 17:31
A picture shows the Global Safety Textiles’ airbag being deployed in Amazon’s robotaxi (Hyosung Advanced Materials)

Hyosung Advanced Materials, the South Korea-based industrial materials producer, said Tuesday that the company would supply its airbags for an Amazon-backed self-driving car.

According to Hyosung Advanced Materials, the company’s airbag development unit Global Safety Textiles signed a supply contract with Zoox, the robotaxi company acquired by Amazon for more than $1 billion earlier last year.

Under the contract, GST will supply its one-piece woven airbag to Zoox, which is developing a self-driving robotaxi, a purpose-built vehicle characterized by its square box shape and side sliding doors.

The South Korean company said the airbags would be mounted in all four seats to protect passengers.

Deliveries will begin in 2022, the company added.

Hyosung Advanced Materials said it was the first time it has supplied its airbags for a self-driving car.

“(The company) will continue to introduce innovative products that can meet new demand from the future mobility sector, leveraging Global Safety Textiles’ development and manufacturing capabilities,” said Hwang Jung-mo, Hyosung Advanced Materials CEO.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
