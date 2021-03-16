 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Contemporary masters from Taiwan, China, offer hope

Taiwanese artist Chen Chieh-jen and Chinese artist Yue Minjun offer reflection, hope through first large-scale solo shows in Korea.

By Park Yuna
Published : Mar 16, 2021 - 18:32       Updated : Mar 16, 2021 - 18:32
"People Pushing” by Chen Chieh-jen (Art Sonje Center)

Frustration comes easily in challenging times -- especially amid a pandemic that continues on for more than a year, disrupting our lives and causing a global economic downturn.

The first major solo exhibitions of two influential contemporary artists -- Chen Chieh-jen of Taiwan and Yue Minjun of China -- offer comfort and help to relieve depressed feelings in their own ways, presenting either dismal atmospheres or ironic images.

Chen’s “Traumatized Body and Transformed Self,” which runs through May 2 at the Art Sonje Center in central Seoul, sheds light on contemporary reality, showcasing video art works and photographs. The seven artworks presented at the exhibition were produced at different periods of the artist’s career from the 1990s to the 2010s focusing on individuals suffering the seemingly insurmountable despair of being discarded and traumatized by societies in which wealth inequality continues to deepen. 

Some of Chen’s works seem appalling and gloomy, forcing viewers to see the darker side of the society that they tend to neglect -- particularly when struggling through difficult times in their own lives. The works, however, ironically provide a feeling of relief by making the viewer look directly at the reality of the worsening wealth gap. 

Yue Minjun is one of the leading contemporary artists in China, whose works are known for his trademark smile, raised from an abyss of pain and despair. The artist’s first large-scale solo exhibition in Korea, running at the Seoul Arts Center through May 9, showcases 40 pieces of the artist’s paintings and sculptures. The artist’s exaggerated self-image with his eyes closed and a big laugh has been used since the early 1990s and continues to be seen in his recent works. 

Installation view of “Yue Minjun A-Maze-Ing Laughter of Our Times!” (XCI)
Installation view of “Yue Minjun A-Maze-Ing Laughter of Our Times!” (XCI)

"All the characters in my works are silly. They are all laughing but forced restriction and futility are hidden in their laughter. I express these individuals who are controlled by someone, but remain happy without thought. There are portraits of myself, of my friends and sad portrayals of this era,” the artist once said regarding his trademark smile.

Born in 1962, the artist is at the frontier of Chinese avant-garde representing cynical realism through his works. He is considered one of the “four giants” of Chinese contemporary artists along with Zhang Xiaogang, Wang Guangyi and Fang Lijun.

“The images of laughing also delivers a message amid the pandemic that we can laugh off difficult times with hope,” said XCI art director NOMA, who curated the exhibition.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114