 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Number of stock investors soars 49% in 2020 amid market rally

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2021 - 11:57       Updated : Mar 16, 2021 - 11:58

(123rf)
(123rf)
The number of stock investors jumped nearly 49 percent in 2020 from a year earlier amid a bullish market run, industry data showed Tuesday.

A total of 9.19 million investors held shares in 2,352 companies listed on the country's main and secondary bourses, up 48.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.

Those investors owned a combined 99.1 billion shares, with per-capita holdings standing at 10,779 shares.

Retail investors in those firms closing their books in December numbered 9.1 million, or 99.1 percent of the total. Local corporate investors came to 31,000, with foreign individuals and corporations reaching 22,000.

The number of companies listed on the main KOSPI market came to 774 last year, down 0.6 percent from the prior year, but the number of investors in those firms spiked 59 percent to 7.84 million.

The number of firms registered with the tech-heavy KOSAQ market gained 4.7 percent to 1,440, with the number of investors jumping 54.7 percent to 5.43 million.

By company, investors holding shares in top-cap Samsung Electronics Co. were the largest at 2.96 million, followed by No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. with slightly over 690,000, according to the data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114