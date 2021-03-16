K-water pledges ESG framework to tackle climate change

K-water CEO Park Jae-hyeon (third from left) attends a panel discussion on climate change held at the company’s branch building in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (K-water)
The state-run Korea Water Resources Corp., also known as K-water, pledged Tuesday to adopt an environmental, social and corporate governance framework to reform the way it operates.
In a discussion with private experts, influencers and green activists on how water can reverse climate change, K-water CEO Park Jae-hyeon revealed that the company had joined the Renewable Energy 100, a global initiative to source 100 percent of the electricity that businesses consume from renewable energy sources.
He also pledged to spearhead the expansion of water as an energy source in South Korea -- for example, through floating solar farms and water thermal energy.
“For K-water, which manages the nation’s water supply, the adoption of ESG management is not only the call of the times but an inevitable choice for survival. With water-focused ESG management, K-water will take responsibility for the people’s water safety and water welfare,” Park said.
The company said in a press release that as part of the ESG drive, the company would assist disadvantaged people by using its smart water meter and sensor system. It also said it would invite local residents to monitor the firm’s performance in anti-flooding efforts and the management of dams.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)