Samsung researcher named chair of global group on 6G

Choi Hyoung-jin, a researcher at Samsung Research, the research and development arm of Samsung Electronics, was named to head a global research body on the sixth-generation telecommunications network, the tech giant said Tuesday.
Choi has been appointed as chair of Vision Group on IMT towards 2030 and beyond (6G) at the International Telecommunication Union -- Radiocommunication during an online assembly held from March 1-12.
The 6G Vision Group was launched at the recent ITU-R meeting. The group is in charge of establishing the union’s 6G Vision, which includes defining the key capabilities of 6G and setting timelines on its standardization and commercialization, as well as an industry-wide cooperation on its technological development.
At ITU-R, Samsung has been recognized for its advanced technology and its contribution to the standardization of 5G as the chair of 5G Vision. Samsung will continue to show its leadership within the ITU-R’s 6G standardization efforts, it said.
“Samsung has been leading global efforts regarding 6G through our activities, including publishing the 6G White Paper in July 2020,” said Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research. “We plan to continue our active participation and contribute to the development of standards for the ITU-R 6G Vision as well as the 3GPP technical specification.”
Samsung Research has conducted research on aspects of 6G as stated in its 6G White Paper, including technical and societal megatrends, new services, requirements, candidate technologies and an expected timeline of standardization. To accelerate research for 6G, Samsung Research also founded its Advanced Communications Research Center in 2019.
