[News Focus] South Korea fastest in female part-timer growth in OECD

A woman is interviewed during a job fair in Suwon City Hall in Gyeonggi Province earlier this year. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- South Korea posted the highest growth in the portion of part-timers of all employed women among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in recent years.



In its analysis on the part-time employment of women by the Paris-based organization for 36 of its members, 20.8 percent of all Korean employed women had a part-time job status as of 2019, the latest year for which data was available.



Compared to 2014, when the figure stood at 15.5 percent, this marked a climb by 5.3 percentage points in just five years. Korea topped the list in growth among the 36 economies, while the US was not included in the comparison among the total 37 OECD members.



The OECD defined part-time employment as people in employment -- whether employees or self-employed -- who typically work less than 30 hours per week in their main job.



This could suggest that more Korean women have endured relatively weak job security as nonregular workers. On the contrary, some local researchers say that the growing percentage can be attributed to active participation in economic activities among young women in their late teens or early 20s and those in their 50s or 60s.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)