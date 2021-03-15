Moon pledges to clean up corruption in housing market

President Moon Jae-in on Monday vowed to root out corruption in the housing market, calling real estate speculation another form of “deep-rooted evil” that has long been prevalent in society.



“Eradicating deep-rooted evil and restoring order in the real estate market will become one of the key goals in the remaining time of the administration,” Moon said in a weekly meeting with his key aides at Cheong Wa Dae.



“We should keep in mind that this is the most important issue concerning people’s livelihood.”





President Moon Jae-in speaks at a weekly meeting with key aides at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)