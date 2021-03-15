 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea to host forum on digital cooperation with Latin America this week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 15:07       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 15:07
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
South Korea will host an annual forum on bilateral cooperation with Latin American countries in Seoul later this week with a focus on digital technologies, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The Korea-LAC Digital Cooperation Forum is set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, both online and offline, to discuss cooperation on 5G networks, digital governance, cybersecurity and other issues, the ministry said. LAC stands for Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Through this forum, Seoul seeks to promote its so-called New Deal policy aimed at stoking post-COVID-19 growth through various measures, such as creating jobs in sectors related to green and digital industries.

Eight ranking officials from five countries, including Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano Quiros and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo Vila, will join the forum in person, while other foreign senior officials are set to partake via video links due to the pandemic.

During Wednesday's opening ceremony, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Science and ICT Minister Choi Ki-young and the Costa Rican foreign minister will deliver welcoming and congratulatory remarks.

The two-day gathering is part of the Korea-LAC Future Cooperation Forum, which is the largest Latin America-related event in Korea. The forum was first held in 2008 to strengthen two-way cooperation. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114