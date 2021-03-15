Ikea Korea launches first Circular Hub in Goyang branch

Ikea Korea has unveiled its first “Circular Hub” in South Korea at its Goyang branch in Gyeonggi Province, where second-hand items are sold, the Swedish furniture company said Monday.
The Circular Hub is a global project introduced by the Ingka Group, in its commitment to prolong the life of its products and contribute to circularity, Ikea explained.
“With the launch of ‘Circular Hub,’ we are excited to support the many people with new, more inspiring ways to easily take part in circular and climate positive practices in their everyday lives,” Fredrik Johansson, the country retail manager and chief sustainability officer at Ikea Korea said.
“We at Ikea are more committed than ever before to becoming a people and planet positive business, maximizing the value of our products and resources to the fullest.”
The Circular Hub is a transformation of the existing As-Is section, where recovered and repackaged products or second-hand furniture pieces are sold.
The new space will open up the layout of the working areas for Ikea employees, so that visitors can see how the circular process, such as repacking, assembly and sorting waste for recycling, takes place.
There will also be an interaction space called Learn & Share, where customers and the local community can interact with Ikea and learn about sustainability and circularity through workshops and peer-to-peer activities, Ikea Korea said.
From Circular Hub, customers would be able to make more sustainable choices for their purchases, the company added.
Committed to become a circular and climate positive business by 2030, Ingka Group aims to roll out Circular Hub at all 378 Ikea stores operating in 30 countries around the world, the furniture maker said.
All Ikea stores in Korea will have Circular Hub by the end of this year.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
